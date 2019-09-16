600,000 Rohingya in Myanmar at 'serious risk of genocide': UN

Yangon, Sep 16 (AFP) Around 600,000 Rohingya Muslims remaining in Myanmar face a "serious risk of genocide", UN investigators said Monday, warning the repatriation of a million of the minority already driven out of the country by the army remains "impossible".

"Myanmar continues to harbour genocidal intent and the Rohingya remain under serious risk of genocide," the United Nations fact-finding mission to Myanmar said in a report due to be presented to the body's Human Rights Council Tuesday. (AFP) AMS

