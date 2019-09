Rome, Sept 16 (AFP) Two Italian officers accused of delaying the response to a 2013 shipwreck in which some 260 migrants drowned will stand trial for manslaughter, an Italy court ruled Monday.

Dozens of children died after repeated SOS calls were ignored ahead of the tragedy. The trial will begin on December 3 in Rome. (AFP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)