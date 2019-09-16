International Development News
Saudi-led coalition:Initial findings show Iran arms used in Saudi attack

Reuters Riyadh
Updated: 16-09-2019 19:21 IST
The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi oil plants was carried out by Iranian weapons and did not originate from Yemen according to preliminary findings.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki told a press conference in Riyadh that an investigation into Saturday's strikes, which had been claimed by the Houthi group, was still ongoing and authorities were trying to ascertain the launch location.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
