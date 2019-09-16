65,000 flee Myanmar's Rakhine, Chin states since January: UN expert

Geneva, Sep 16 (AFP) Tens of thousands of people have been displaced across Myanmar's Rakhine and Chin states this year, as the military battles ethnic Rakhine Buddhist rebels, a UN rights expert said Monday.

"Up to 65,000 people have been displaced by the conflict across northern Rakhine and southern Chin States since January," Yanghee Lee, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the rights situation in Myanmar, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. (AFP) SCY

