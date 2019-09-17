REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday said it looked like Iran was behind attacks on oil plants in Saudi Arabia but stressed he did not want to go to war, as the attacks sent oil prices soaring and raised fears of a new Middle East conflict.

AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION-BLAST

Blast kills 24 at an Afghan election rally, aide says president unhurt

KABUL (Reuters) - An explosion near an election rally attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani killed 24 people and injured 31 others, a health official said, but Ghani was unhurt according to an aide. The U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

Trump orders two ex-White House aides not to testify at House hearing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has ordered two former White House aides not to testify at a House of Representatives committee hearing on Tuesday as the panel considers whether to recommend impeaching Trump.

HEALTH-VAPING-CALIFORNIA

California governor acts to stem 'epidemic' of youth vaping LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - California's governor on Monday ordered a public awareness campaign on health risks posed by a "youth epidemic" of vaping, but said he lacked authority to unilaterally ban flavored e-cigarettes that he said were deliberately marketed to children.

BUSINESS EU-APPLE-STATE AID

Apple says $14 billion EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union's order for Apple to pay 13 billion euros ($14 billion) in back taxes to Ireland "defies reality and common sense," the U.S. company said on Tuesday, as it launched a legal challenge against the 2016 ruling.

USA-FED-DIVIDED

Divided Fed set to cut interest rates this week, but then what?

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Deep disagreements within the Federal Reserve over the economic outlook and how the U.S. central bank should respond will not stop policymakers from cutting interest rates at a two-day meeting that begins on Tuesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

NETFLIX-SEINFELD Classic sitcom 'Seinfeld' will head to Netflix in 2021

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc landed the global streaming rights for the classic TV sitcom "Seinfeld," the company said on Monday, bolstering its digital catalog as it faces the loss of two popular series.

PEOPLE-BRAD-PITT

Who calls the tunes in space? Brad Pitt asks NASA astronaut WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Brad Pitt traded laughs on Monday in a call to the International Space Station with a NASA astronaut, who somersaulted during the zero-gravity interview ahead of this week's release of the actor's new film, the space thriller "Ad Astra."

SPORTS BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-ARI-RECAP

Escobar, Lamb lead D-backs past Marlins Eduardo Escobar bashed his 35th homer and Jake Lamb hit a three-run, go-ahead double to cap a four-run seventh inning in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 7-5 victory over the Miami Marlins on Monday in Phoenix.

TENNIS-USOPEN-ANDREESCU Canada's 'Queen B' feted by the hometown crowd

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Newly-minted U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu received a hero's welcome on Sunday, arriving back in her hometown of Mississauga, Canada, for a celebratory rally, as Canadians embraced their very own #SheTheNorth.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS SAUDI-CENBANK/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi central bank holds annual news conference The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority publishes annual report at a news conference with the central bank head and top officials.

17 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT PURDUE PHARMA-BANKRUPTCY/HEARING

Purdue Pharma lays out bankruptcy plans in first court hearing Lawyers for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP will layout in court on Tuesday their plans for the company's bankruptcy, which was driven by more than 2,600 lawsuits alleging the company fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic. The story will be updated with details from the court hearing, which may include comments from those opposed to the proposed settlement.

17 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT NETHERLANDS-BUDGET/ (PIX)

Dutch government presents 2020 budget plans Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's tight-fisted government was set to loosen up a bit in its 2020 budget due out Tuesday, possibly including a national investment fund to take advantage of the country's ability to borrow at negative interest rates.

17 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT VALE-DISASTER/

EXCLUSIVE-Update on Vale's mine disaster in Brazil An exclusive story about Vale's actions after its second mining dam collapse in four years killed at least 240 people in Brazil.

17 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT TOTAL-CEO/ (PIX)

Total's CEO Pouyanne at a hearing of the French parliament's economic commission Total's CEO Patrick Pouyanne speaks during a hearing of the French parliament's economic commission. Pouyanne will answer questions from MPs. Questions could include comments on the Saudi situation.

17 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

17 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT AIR FRANCE-NETHERLANDS/STRIKE

KLM ground staff plans new strike on Wednesday Ground staff at Dutch airline KLM wll strike for four hours on Wednesday, to push for higher pay and better working conditions, after two-hour strikes led to dozens of delays and cancellations at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport twice earlier this month.

18 Sep SAUDI-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV)

Euromoney Saudi Arabia business conference, day 1 Euromoney GCC Financial Forum 2019, finance conference with speakers including central bank governor, finance minister, senior bankers, CEOs of major corporates and banks.

18 Sep COLOMBIA-CENBANK/

POLL-Colombian central bank to hold rate yet again, analysts say Colombia's seven-member central bank board will hold the country's benchmark interest rate yet again at its September meeting, analysts in a Reuters poll said.

18 Sep KENYA-BANKING/LAWMAKING (PIX)

Kenyan lawmakers vote on changes made to banking laws, including on commercial lending rate caps The changes to the Kenyan commercial interest rate cap were required after lawmakers after the High Court gave parliament a 12-month ultimatum in March to alter the law to comply with the constitution.

18 Sep EU-APPLE/STATE AID

Apple to appeal an EU order to pay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland Apple will seek to convince Europe's second-highest court to overturn an EU order to pay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland in a case key to EU efforts to get multinationals pay their fair share of taxes and a landmark decision for Europe's tough-talking antitrust chief.

18 Sep POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/BACKSTOP-DETAIL

Brexit deal in the making or not really? Latest in EU-UK talks on replacing the backstop

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks Brexit with the European Union's chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday, with the former saying an outline of a deal is in the making and the bloc pouring cold water on prospects of any breakthrough. 17 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV) U.S. House panel subpoenas ex-Trump campaign chief Lewandowski

Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, and close confidant is due to testify in Congress on Tuesday about conduct by Trump that Democrats view as a potentially impeachable offense. 17 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-BAHRAIN/ (TV) U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo welcomes Bahraini crown prince

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper meet with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa in Washington D.C. 17 Sep 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/COURT (PIX) (TV) Supreme Court hearing on prorogation ahead of Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government will seek to persuade Britain's top court that his decision to suspend parliament until shortly before the date for Brexit was not illegal as Scottish judges concluded last week. 18 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ITALY-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV) France's Macron meets Mattarella, Conte in Rome

French President Macron travels to Rome to meet Italian President Mattarella and hold a working dinner with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. They are expected to discuss bilateral and European issues, in particular, economic and immigration-related matters. 18 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND DUP leader Arlene Foster speaks in Dublin

18 Sep UN-NUCLEAR/

U.N. nuclear watchdog's annual General Conference The U.N. nuclear watchdog holds its annual General Conference, a week-long meeting of its member states and its biggest policy-making body.

18 Sep CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

CANADA-CRIME/POLICE RCMP Commissioner Lucki speaks about an investigation of an intelligence official

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki will speak to reporters about the arrest of a top Canadian police officer on charges of leaking secret information. 17 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE NIRELAND-BLOODY SUNDAY/

British soldier faces murder charges over 1972 "Bloody Sunday" killings First hearing of the sole former British soldier prosecuted for two murders in the "Bloody Sunday" killings of 13 unarmed Catholic civil rights marchers in Londonderry by British paratroopers in 1972 - one of the most notorious incidents of the Northern Ireland conflict.

18 Sep INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring developments in India's Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region. Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India's decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim. 18 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan kicks off Spring 2020 shows with Prada, Peter Pilotto Milan holds its leg of the fashion week calendar, where designers such as Giorgio Armani, Versace, Gucci, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana present their womenswear collections for spring/summer 2020.

18 Sep

Also Read: REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10:00 a.m. ET

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)