REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-USOPEN/ Djokovic's U.S. Open title defense derailed by injury

NEW YORK - Novak Djokovic's U.S. Open title defense came unstuck on Sunday when a nagging shoulder injury forced the world number one to retire from his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka, prompting a chorus of boos from the crowd at Flushing Meadows.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/KEPU

Prop Kepu to end Wallabies career after World Cup MELBOURNE - Australia prop Sekope Kepu said on Monday he will retire from international rugby after the World Cup in Japan, bringing the curtain down on a Wallabies career that has brought him more than 100 test caps.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN/ Man United's Darmian joins Parma on a four-year deal

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has completed a move to Italian Serie A side Parma on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.

UPCOMING

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France announce World Cup squad France's 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, selected by coach Jacques Brunel, is announced on live television.

2 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-ZAF/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - South Africa announce team for Japan clash South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus announces his team to face Japan, in their World Cup warm-up match two weeks out from the tournament.

3 Sep 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-ITALY/TRANSFERS Soccer - Italy - Serie A transfer deadline day

The Serie A transfer window closes 2 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the round of 16 at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.

2 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CYCLING

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling - Vuelta an Espana

After Monday's rest day, the Vuelta an Espana resumes with stage 10, a 36.2km individual time trial from Jurancon to Pau. 3 Sep 07:37 ET / 11:37 GMT

BASKETBALL BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-USA-TUR/REPORT (PIX)

Basketball - FIBA World Cup - United States v Turkey Basketball - FIBA World Cup - United States v Turkey - Shanghai Oriental Sports Center. We will wrap up the day's action within the match report.

3 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-ASHES/PREVIEW (PIX) Cricket - England & Australia nets & news conferences

England and Australia press conferences ahead of fourth test 3 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-WIN-IND/ Cricket - West Indies v India: Fifth day of the second test

Coverage of fifth and final day of the second Test between West Indies and India at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. Sep 3

