Saudi king says kingdom is capable of responding to attacks

Saudi King Salman said on Tuesday that Riyadh was capable of dealing with the consequences of attacks on its installations.

A statement issued after a meeting of Saudi Arabia's council of ministers said the cabinet had reviewed the damage caused by the attacks on Aramco installations, and it called on world goverments to confront them "regardless of their origin".

