Ireland open to a Brexit deal but yet to see UK proposals -Coveney

Reuters Dublin
Updated: 17-09-2019 20:12 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Ireland wants a deal on an orderly British exit from the European Union but Britain has so far failed to come up with a written plan, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday. "We in the EU ... are open to a deal but it must achieve the aims of the backstop through a legally operable solution," Coveney told reporters.

"We await written proposals from the UK side. We simply haven't seen any written proposals to date."

COUNTRY : Ireland
