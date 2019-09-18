Experts raise human rights violations by China

Experts and human rights activists have come down hard against Beijing for gross human rights violations in Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong. Speaking at an event titled "Rule is Law" or "Rule by Law" - Criminalisation of Dissent in China, experts said that the Communist Party of China uses country's stringent laws, not to ensure justice but to maintain state power.

The event was organised by the International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) and held during the 42nd session of Human Rights Council. Speaking to ANI, Padma Dolmam, a member of the Tibet Advocacy Coalition, said that most of the Tibetans who are charged for advocating 'splitism' are, in truth, mostly advocating for their language, culture, and religion.

"In Tibet and Hong Kong, the Chinese government has started to use language of splitism, separatism, terrorism, and extremism, and criminalising Tibetans for that. Being a splitist in China is one of the highest crimes under the constitution, but most of the Tibetans who are being charged for these crimes truly advocate for their language or want to save the Tibetan environment, and they want to practice Buddhism," she said. The ISHR called on the United Nations to address the issue. "The last time a UN expert went to Tibet was in 2005. It has been 14 years. We need access to Tibet and we need member states to talk publicly about the event."

Experts said that the Chinese government's human rights record is no longer an issue limited to its borders. The government has actively used laws and practices to detain and make foreign nationals disappear, restrict access to information overseas, embolden its law enforcement outside Chinese borders, and impede public participation, sustainable development and transparency in third countries where China has political and economic interests. (ANI)

