4 Russian soldiers injured in attack by North Korea poachers

Four Russian border servicemen, were injured in an attack by North Korean poachers in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.

ANI Moscow
Updated: 18-09-2019 15:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], Sept 18 (Sputnik/ANI): Four Russian border servicemen, were injured in an attack by North Korean poachers in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday. According to the committee, "four personnel suffered wounds of different degree of severity, one of them -- a gunshot wound."

The Federal Security Service detained two vessels and more than 80 North Koreans on Tuesday. The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russia
