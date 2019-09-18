UN chief condemns Afghan blasts, says all have right to live 'free from fear and violence'

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday strongly condemned the suicide attacks at an election campaign rally in Afghanistan, which left dozens dead, and said all Afghans have the right to live "free from fear, intimidation and violence". Taliban suicide bombers killed at least 48 people and wounded dozens more in two blasts on Tuesday -- one at a campaign rally for President Ashraf Ghani in Charikar and the other in Kabul -- with the insurgents warning of more violence ahead of elections scheduled for September 28.

The first attack saw a motorcyclist detonate a suicide bomb at a checkpoint leading to a rally where the president was addressing supporters in central Parwan province, situated north of Kabul, killing 26 and wounding 42. Just over an hour later, another blast, also claimed by the Taliban, rocked central Kabul near the US embassy, killing 22 people and injuring 38.

Guterres expressed his "deep sympathies" to the victims' families, the government and the people of Afghanistan. "All Afghan citizens – whether voters, candidates or election-related staff – have the right to be free from fear, intimidation and violence," the UN chief said.

"Attacks against civilians are unacceptable and those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable," he added. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also tweeted that the Taliban attack "showed despicable disregard for civilian life and fundamental human right to participate in democratic process".

The tweet added that such attacks, "with scores of civilian casualties, are a violation of international law". Meanwhile, the Security Council met in routine session and renewed UNAMA's mandate, which expired on Tuesday.

While the updated text retains the mission's core mandate, it also includes some strengthened language, including a commitment to continued monitoring and reporting on "violations and abuses against children". As member states addressed the Council, all the ambassadors expressed condolences to the government and its people for the horrific attacks, many highlighting that the UNAMA was needed now more than ever.

