Doping-Egyptian Weightlifting Federation handed two-year ban over doping

The Egyptian Weightlifting Federation has been suspended for two years for various doping-related offences, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said on Wednesday. The ban will prevent Egypt from competing at the World Weightlifting Championships that began on Wednesday in Pattaya and the Olympics in Tokyo next year if it is upheld.

"The Independent Member Federations Sanctions Panel (IMFSP) has suspended the Egyptian Weightlifting Federation for a period of two years," the IWF said in a statement. "The IMFSP has the sole authority to impose sanctions on member federations, in line with Article 12 of the IWF Anti-Doping Policy, which was approved by the IWF Executive Board in order to ensure greater independence and transparency."

The country's governing body was informed of the decision on Sept. 12 and were given three weeks to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Reuters reported in 2017 that five Egyptian teenagers, including two girls aged 14, and two 20-year-olds, failed doping tests at the African Youth and Junior Championships in Cairo in December 2016.

Under IWF rules, any country returning three or more positive tests within a year faces a range of sanctions and in serious cases can be suspended from the sport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)