Clash in Jalalabad ends with 4 attackers killed by Afghan forces

A gunfight that lasted five hours in Jalalabad on Wednesday was concluded after all four attackers were killed by Afghan security forces. Quoting Nangarhar Police spokesman Mubarez Atal, Tolo News reported that fifteen others have been wounded in the clash.

No fatalities of civilian or government forces have yet been reported. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The attack began at 1:30 p.m. (local time) with a suicide bomb exploding near the "Electronic National Identity Cards Department (e-NIC)" in Police District 3 of Jalalabad city in the province of Nangarhar. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast. (ANI)

