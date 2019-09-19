Lorena strengthens into hurricane off coast of Colima, Mexico -NHC

Storm Lorena strengthened to a hurricane on Thursday just offshore of Colima, Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.

The system is about 35 miles (55 KM) southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/h), the NHC said.

Lorena is expected to approach southern Baja California by Friday night and Saturday, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

