10 killed in car bomb attack in southern Afghanistan: governor

PTI Kabul
Updated: 19-09-2019 09:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A car bomb attack targeting an intelligence services building in the southern Afghan city of Qalat on Thursday left at least 10 people dead and 85 wounded, the governor of Zabul province said.

The attack also hit the hospital in the city, according to Rahmatullah Yarmal. The attack was claimed by a Taliban spokesman, Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, who said it was against the National Directorate of Security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
