Odd News Roundup: Rugby: Tattooed Samoans don skin suits to avoid offending Japanese hosts

Rugby: Tattooed Samoans don skin suits to avoid offending Japanese hosts

Samoan players will wear their hearts on their sleeves - but keep traditional Pacific islander tattoos under wraps with skin suits during the World Cup in Japan to avoid offending their hosts. For the Japanese, tattoos have long been associated with members of 'yakuza' crime syndicates, and inked tourists may be met with disapproval and sometimes banned from gyms, bathhouses or traditional hot-spring resorts.

