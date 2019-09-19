6.1 magnitude quake rattles Indonesia's Bali

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale rattled Indonesia's western East Java province on Thursday. According to the Xinhua, the quake occurred at 2:06 pm (local time).

The depth of the temblor was situated at 623 km under the seafloor. No casualties or damage to property has been reported yet.

Indonesia is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. On August 2, at least four people were killed and around 200 houses were damaged after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Banten province near Java island. (ANI)

