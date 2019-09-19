International Development News
Reuters Berlin
Updated: 19-09-2019 19:50 IST
BMW CFO wants to cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by 2022 - Manager Magazin

Image Credit: Pixabay

BMW's finance chief Nicolas Peter wants to cut between 5,000 and 6,000 jobs by 2022, mostly at the carmaker's Munich headquarters, a German magazine reported on Thursday. Manager Magazin also said that Ilka Horstmeier was a favourite to head human resources, while Milan Nedeljkovic would take over as head of production.

BMW, which declined to comment, has been undergoing a shakeup of top managers. In August, Oliver Zipse succeeded Harald Krueger to became chief executive officer, leaving vacant the production role he had overseen.

On Wednesday, BMW announced that Milagros Caiña Carreiro-Andree, the board member in charge of human resources, would not seek a new term, citing personal reasons.

COUNTRY : Germany
