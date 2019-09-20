International Development News
US: 6 people shot in Washington.

At least six people were shot at on Thursday night in Columbia Heights in Northwest Washington.

ANI Washington DC
Updated: 20-09-2019 09:48 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

At least six people were shot at on Thursday night in Columbia Heights in Northwest Washington. All four victims were taken to hospital, Washington Post reported.

The police have said that two victims were in critical conditions after the shooting. Police have blocked sidewalk in the area and investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
