US: 6 people shot in Washington.

At least six people were shot at on Thursday night in Columbia Heights in Northwest Washington. All four victims were taken to hospital, Washington Post reported.

The police have said that two victims were in critical conditions after the shooting. Police have blocked sidewalk in the area and investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

