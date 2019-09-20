One killed, five injured in shooting in US: police

At least one person was killed and and five others were injured in a shooting on streets close to the White House, police said. The shooting took place at Columbia Heights, about three km from the White House, in Northwest Washington at around 10:06 pm on Thursday, police was quoted as saying by the NBC Washington.

Police received a report of shots fired and found six victims who had been shot, it said. The five injured were taken to hospitals, including at least one in critical condition, police said, adding that they are interviewing people in the neighbourhood and looking for surveillance video, the report said.

