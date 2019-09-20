One killed, five injured in shooting in US: police

At least one person was killed and five others were injured when two men armed with an "AK-style" rifle opened fire on a street not far from the White House, police said. The shooting took place at Columbia Heights, about three km from the White House, in Northwest Washington at around 10:06 pm on Thursday, the police were quoted as saying by the NBC news.

Six persons, including one woman, were found with gunshot wounds when police responded to a shooting call on the Columbia Road Northwest. One of them died, Stuart Emerman, commander of the police department's third district, was quoted as saying by the report. "We are looking for a light-colored Nissan sedan with two males inside armed with an AK-style rifle, which was last seen where the shooting occurred," he said.

"Our detectives are continuing to interview individuals up here on the scene, as well as review camera footage we can find from the neighborhood," Emerman said. Residents reportedly heard what sounded like rapid gunfire, and there are multiple shell casings at the scene, he said.

Parts of the neighborhood were closed to drivers and pedestrians. Meanwhile, about an hour later after, three persons were injured in a shooting about 4 kilometers away. That shooting left one man unconscious and not breathing, and second man and a woman were both conscious and breathing, police said.

The investigation is on whether the second nearby shooting is related to the first one, Emerman said.

