REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Amnesty International accused Hong Kong police on Friday of torture and other abuses in their handling of more than three months of pro-democracy protests, but the police say they have shown restraint on the street in the face of increased violence.

AFGHANISTAN-ATTACK-DRONES-LETTER Letter detailing civilian presence failed to prevent deadly Afghan drone strike

JALALABAD, Afghanistan/KABUL (Reuters) - Twelve days ahead of the pine-nut harvest season, the governor of Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province received a letter from village elders in the Wazir Tangi area about their plans to recruit 200 laborers and children to pluck the dry fruit. U.S.

WASHINGTONDC-CRIME One dead, five hurt in Washington, D.C. shooting: police

One person was killed and five others wounded on Thursday in a shooting on the streets of Washington, D.C., not far from the White House, police said. NORTH-CAROLINA-SHOOTING

College mass shooter spared death penalty in North Carolina A gunman who killed two university students and wounded four in a mass shooting in North Carolina in April pleaded guilty to murder in a Charlotte court on Thursday, in a deal sparing him the death penalty, the Charlotte Observer and ABC News reported.

BUSINESS GOOGLE-EUROPE

Google to invest 3 billion euros in European data centers Google will make an additional investment of 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) over the next two years to expand its European data centers, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said in Finland.

RBS-CEO Alison Rose gets top job at RBS, first woman to lead major UK lender

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland named Alison Rose as its new chief executive on Friday, becoming the first major British lender to appoint a woman to its top job. ENTERTAINMENT

BASEBALL-MLB-NYY Yanks' Betances told he won't need surgery

Yankees reliever Dellin Betances, whose Achilles tendon injury on Sunday finished him for 2019, at least has reason to believe he won’t need surgery to repair the partial tear. GOLF-PGA-ROMO

Romo enters Safeway Open despite possible NFL conflict Tony Romo, who enjoys moonlighting as a golfer, would miss work at his day job if he makes the cut at the Safeway Open next week.

SPORTS FASHION-MILAN-ARMANI

Armani sees airy spring for Emporio line, Fendi picks earthy tones in Milan MILAN (Reuters) - Italian designer Giorgio Armani chose a light breezy silhouette for his Emporio Armani line at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, picking soft colours and loose cuts for the brand’s spring line.

CHINA-ANNIVERSARY-HANFU-FEATURE Hanfu movement sweeps China in revival of traditional culture

BEIJING (Reuters) - Li Doudou’s gray kitten squeezes in next to her as she sits painstakingly applying makeup and putting up her hair in a bun adorned with elaborate ornaments. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-BOWFISHING/ (PIX) (TV)

Bow hunters target invasive Asian carp for sport on the Illinois River A firefighter and archery enthusiast is making some extra cash with a novel if modest contribution to the ecosystem of the Great Lakes - taking paying customers out for boat rides on the Illinois River to hunt invasive Asian carp fish with bows and arrows.

20 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT TURKEY-ERDOGAN/

Turkey's Erdogan to make speech, may comment on Syria, planned talks with Trump Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech in Istanbul and may comment on his impending trip to the United Nations General Assembly in New York where he is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss developments in Syria.

20 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT RUSSIA-POLITICS/PROTESTER (PIX) (TV)

Russian court to consider freeing actor jailed over protest after public outcry A Moscow court will review the jailing of an actor over an opposition protest after a public outcry. State prosecutors have formally requested that Pavel Ustinov, 23, be released.

20 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/GERMANY-GREENS

German Greens react to announcement of climate package Senior Green legislators Annalena Baerbock and Anton Hofreiter give their reaction to the climate package announced by the German government on Friday.

20 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT GEORGIA-OPPOSITION/ (TV)

Georgian opposition holds anti-government rally in Tbilisi Georgian opposition activists plans an anti-government rally in the capital of Tbilisi.

20 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SLOVAKIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Anti-corruption protest takes place in Bratislava Slovakia's anti-corruption, anti-government protests that started after last year's killing of an investigative journalist and his fiancee return in Bratislava and several towns across Slovakia amid fallout from the investigation that has exposed highly-placed connections of a businessman charged with ordering the killing.

20 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-EXPLAINER

EXPLAINER: How might the Trump whistleblower mystery unfold? According to some national security lawyers, acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence Joseph McGuire is likely breaking the law by refusing to brief members of Congress about a whistle-blower complaint from within the intelligence community that reportedly involves President Donald Trump.

20 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AUTOS-CYBER/ (PIX) (TV) FOCUS-Once hacked, twice shy: Auto supplier Harman learns to fight cyber carjackers

Wary of hackers gaining entry to their vehicles, automakers have beefed up cybersecurity protocols, asking suppliers to comply with hundreds of pages of requirements. Suppliers, such as Harman, are often left to bear the costs. 20 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

LATVIA-GOVERNOR/PRESS Latvian central bank governor faces press ahead of corruption trial

The governor of Latvia's central bank Ilmars Rimsevics, accused of taking bribes and money laundering, holds a regular press conference before the corruption trial begins in early November. 20 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida is interviewed on CNBC

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida is interviewed on CNBC, approx. 20 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks at credit markets conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks before the "Where are We in the Credit Cycle? Outlook for Credit Markets" conference hosted by the New York University Stern School of Business, in New York. 20 Sep 11:20 ET / 15:20 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan particpates in moderated question-and-answer session before a community forum hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, San Antonio Branch, in Corpus Christi, Texas 20 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

PG&E US-BANKRUPTCY/ Wildfire victims in PG&E bankruptcy to present $24 bln reorganization plan

The committee for wildfire victims in the bankruptcy of PG&E Co says in a court filing it is prepared to present a $24 billion reorganization plan for the power provider that resolves all wildfire liabilities that pushed the company to seek court protection from its creditors. 20 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-COURT/ABORTION

Abortion battle resumes as U.S. Supreme Court returns With new abortion cases on a fast track to the U.S. Supreme Court, the conservative majority has the opportunity within weeks to take up new cases that could curb woman's ability to obtain the procedure as the justices return for the start of a new term.

20 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ARCTIC-METHANE (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) SPECIAL REPORT: The three women racing to defuse a climate-change bomb

Scientists from the British Geological Survey use a specialist aircraft to assess methane levels over the Swedish Arctic, part of a global research effort to understand a mysterious global surge in the heat-trapping gas. 20 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/EXPEDITION-NEWSER (TV) Head of biggest Arctic research expedition holds news conference

The expedition leader of the MOSAiC project - the biggest Arctic research expedition ever - speaks at a news conference ahead of the launch. The ice breaker Polarstern will be the central observatory for atmospheric, sea-ice and snow cover related, oceanographic, ecologic and biogeochemical measurements and experiments. 20 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/IPCC-OCEANS IPCC meeting to agree on special report on climate change and oceans

The 51st session of the IPCC to consider the special report on the ocean and cyrosphere in a changing climate. 21 Sep

SPORTS TENNIS-LAVERCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Laver Cup Day one of the Laver Cup at Geneva's Palexpo. Europe - featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - play the Rest of the World in the third edition of the competition which Europe have won on both previous occasions.

20 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV) Giorgio Armani presents Spring 2020 line at Milan Fashion Week

Veteran Italian designer Giorgio Armani unveils the Spring/Summer 2020 collection for his main womenswear line. 21 Sep

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX)

Monitoring developments in India's Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India's decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim.

21 Sep

