Delhi Police personnel's presence of mind saved minor from drowning in 10-feet deep drain

A six-year-old boy was saved by two Delhi Police personnel from drowning in a 10-feet deep drain.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 05-09-2019 11:58 IST
Delhi Police personnel save a 6-year-old boy from drowning in a drain in Narela. Image Credit: ANI

A six-year-old boy was saved by two Delhi Police personnel from drowning in a 10-feet deep drain. The incident took place in Narela area on Wednesday.

The two Head Constables, whose swift action saved the minor's life, has been identified as Narender and Yogender of Special Staff Outer North district. Both the personnel did not have any rope with them when they saw the minor drowning into the drain. After seeing the child, Narender went inside the drain while Yogender held his colleague's feet, DCP Outer North, Gaurav Sharma said while explaining about the incident.

Later, the parents of the child was called and apprised about the incident. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
