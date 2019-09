At least eight people were killed and several others wounded in a blast from a bomb planted on a bus near the Iraqi city of Karbala south of Baghdad on Friday, two local police officers said.

The blast took place near the main entrance to Karbala, a Shi'ite Muslim holy city, the police said.

