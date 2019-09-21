International Development News
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes west of Albanian capital - USGS

Reuters Tirana
Updated: 21-09-2019 20:29 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Global355)

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck 19 miles (30km) west of the Albanian capital Tirana on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey reported.

Local residents said the quake was felt strongly in Tirana and people rushed out onto the streets. There were no reports of casualties, but an apartment building in the coastal town of Durres was reported to have been badly damaged.

COUNTRY : Albania
