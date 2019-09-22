REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Iran will pursue any aggressor, even it carries out a limited attack, and seek to destroy it, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday, after attacks on Saudi oil sites which Riyadh and U.S officials blamed on Tehran.

US-HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Hong Kong protests turn to violent clashes in multiple towns

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse pro-democracy protesters on Saturday after pro-China groups pulled down some of the “Lennon Walls” of anti-government messages posted in the Chinese-ruled city in more than three months of unrest. U.S.

US-USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ Biden urges investigation into Trump Ukraine call

DES MOINES, Iowa/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, on Saturday called for an investigation into reports that President Donald Trump pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Biden and his son. US-SOUTH-CAROLINA-CRIME/

Shooting at South Carolina bar leaves two dead, eight wounded (Reuters) - Police in South Carolina were hunting for suspects on Saturday after at least one person opened fire before dawn at a crowded bar in the city of Lancaster, killing two people and wounding eight others, officials said.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA

Hopes for trade breakthrough fade as China cancels U.S. farm visits WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) - A U.S.-China trade deal appeared elusive on Friday after Chinese officials unexpectedly canceled a visit to farms in Montana and Nebraska as deputy trade negotiators wrapped up two days of negotiations in Washington.

US-THOMAS-COOK-GRP-INVESTMENT/ Thomas Cook in talks with UK government and investors over rescue deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Thomas Cook (TCG.L) is in talks with the government and potential investors about a last-minute rescue deal to fend off a corporate collapse that would send shockwaves well beyond the travel sector. ENTERTAINMENT

US-FASHION-MILAN/ Giorgio Armani pays tribute to nature at Milan Fashion Week show

MILAN (Reuters) - Giorgio Armani paid tribute to nature in the spring collection for his main line on Saturday, using earthy tones, floral prints and intricate embroideries in the Milan Fashion Week presentation. US-FASHION-MILAN-BLUMARINE/

Jennifer Lopez closes Versace Milan show in that jungle dress MILAN (Reuters) - Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez strutted down the Milan catwalk on Friday, closing the Versace fashion show in a recreation of the plunging jungle-themed gown she wore to the Grammy Awards nearly 20 years ago.

SPORTS US-TENNIS-LAVERCUP/

Federer, Nadal win as Team Europe take 7-5 lead in Laver Cup Roger Federer maintained his 100% Laver Cup record against Nick Kyrgios on Saturday with a thrilling 6-7(5) 7-5 10-7 win over the Australian but Team World hit back in the doubles match later on to stay in contention for the title.

US-TENNIN-TENNIS-WTA-ROUNDUP/ WTA roundup: Osaka into third Pan Pacific final

Top seed Naomi Osaka won two matches on Saturday to reach the final of the Toray Pan Pacific Open for the third time in Osaka, Japan. UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX)

Monitoring developments in India's Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India's decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim. 22 Sep

SPORTS SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS

CANCELLED -Russian medal favourite at worlds chides suspended federation High jumper Maria Lasitskene, a gold medal favourite for the world athletics championships, has been one of the few Russian athletes to openly criticise the country's athletics federation as it struggles to emerge from a crippling doping scandal.

22 Sep TENNIS-LAVERCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Laver Cup Day three of the Laver Cup at Geneva's Palexpo. Europe - featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - play the Rest of the World in the third edition of the competition.

22 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV) Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci present their latest creations at Milan Fashion Week

Italian luxury labels Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci showcase their spring/summer 2020 womenswear designs as part of Milan Fashion Week. 22 Sep

AWARDS-EMMYS/ (PIX) (TV) 'Game of Thrones,' 'Mrs Maisel,' 'Veep' compete for top Emmy awards

Medieval drama 'Game of Thrones," and comedies "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" and "Veep" compete for the top honors in television at the annual Emmy awards. 22 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CLIMATE-CHANGE/IPCC-OCEANS

IPCC meeting to agree on special report on climate change and oceans The 51st session of the IPCC to consider the special report on the ocean and cyrosphere in a changing climate.

22 Sep DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-LORENA/ (PIX) Hurricane Lorena threatens Mexican beach resorts of Los Cabos with heavy rain

Storm Lorena became a hurricane again early on Friday as it closed in on the south of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, threatening to lash the popular beach resorts of Los Cabos with heavy rain and high winds. 22 Sep

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-INDIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Tens of thousands -- plus Trump -- due at Texas rally for India's Modi Organizers of a Texas rally celebrating Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi forecast that tens of thousands of people -- including U.S. President Donald Trump -- will pack into a Houston stadium for an event they're calling "Howdy, Modi."

22 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

