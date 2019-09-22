REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Hong Kong riot police took up position at the main rail station serving the airport on Sunday to prevent a new anti-government protest targeting air travel after a night of violent street clashes in the Chinese-ruled territory.

SAUDI-ARAMCO-IRAN/ Iran says it will destroy any aggressor

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will pursue any aggressor, even if it carries out a limited attack, and seek to destroy it, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday, after attacks on Saudi oil sites which Riyadh and U.S officials blamed on Tehran. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/ U.S. Democratic presidential hopefuls vie to wow voters at Iowa steak fry

DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - Democrats vying for the nomination to take on Republican U.S. President Donald Trump tried to make a splash on Saturday as they entered a party steak fry in Des Moines, Iowa, the state that will host the first nominating contest in early February. USA-IMMIGRATION-HONDURAS/

U.S., Honduras discuss temporary work opportunities for Hondurans WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The United States and Honduras are discussing how to increase temporary legal employment opportunities for Hondurans in the United States, as the governments work to hammer out details of an immigration agreement.

BUSINESS CLIMATE-CHANGE-UN-BUSINESS/

Big companies commit to slash emissions ahead of U.N. climate summit UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Almost 90 big companies in sectors from food to cement to telecommunications are pledging to slash their greenhouse gas emissions in a new campaign to steer multi-nationals towards a low-carbon future, organizers said on Sunday.

THOMAS-COOK-GRP-INVESTMENT/ Thomas Cook in talks with UK government and investors over rescue deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Thomas Cook (TCG.L) is in talks with the government and potential investors about a last-minute rescue deal to fend off a corporate collapse that would send shockwaves well beyond the travel sector. ENTERTAINMENT

VIACOM-SEINFELD/ Viacom buys exclusive cable rights to 'Seinfeld' from Sony

Viacom Inc said on Saturday it has bought the exclusive cable rights to classic television sitcom “Seinfeld” from Sony Pictures Television, days after Netflix Inc landed the global streaming rights for the show. BRITAIN-ROYALS-ROME/

Prince Harry, Meghan, Ivanka Trump attend designer's Rome wedding ROME (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined an array of celebrities on Friday for the glitzy wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at a 17th century Italian villa overlooking the city of Rome.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK/

NFL notebook: Browns DE Garrett fined $42,000 for two hits Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was fined $42,112 by the NFL on Saturday for two hits he made on New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian during Monday night’s game.

BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK/ MLB notebook: Padres fire manager Green

The San Diego Padres on Saturday fired manager Andy Green, who was in his fourth season at the helm of the club. Bench coach Rod Barajas was named interim manager. UPCOMING

SPORTS TENNIS-LAVERCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Laver Cup Day three of the Laver Cup at Geneva's Palexpo. Europe - featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - play the Rest of the World in the third edition of the competition.

22 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-EMMYS/ (PIX) (TV) 'Game of Thrones,''Mrs Maisel,' 'Veep' compete for top Emmy awards

Medieval drama 'Game of Thrones," and comedies "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" and "Veep" compete for the top honors in television at the annual Emmy awards. 22 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-INDIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Tens of thousands -- plus Trump -- due at Texas rally for India's Modi Organizers of a Texas rally celebrating Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi forecast that tens of thousands of people -- including U.S. President Donald Trump -- will pack into a Houston stadium for an event they're calling "Howdy, Modi."

22 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT UN-ASSEMBLY/FRANCE

French foreign minister holds press conference ahead of UN General Assembly Jean-Yves le drian to set out priorities fro France ahead of the UN General Assembly.

22 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

