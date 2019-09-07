REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 am GMT/6 am ET

Hong Kong police checked people traveling to the airport for passports and air tickets on Saturday, preventing protesters gathering for another "stress test" of road and rail links in the Chinese-ruled city.

ZIMBABWE-MUGABE

Zimbabweans mourn founding father Mugabe but confused about burial

HARARE (Reuters) -

Zimbabweans on Saturday mourned the death of their country's founding father Robert Mugabe but confusion swirled about when his body would be returned from abroad or when he would be buried, two years after he was toppled in a coup. The U.S.

STORM-DORIAN-USA

Hurricane Dorian floods island as it swipes North Carolina then heads north

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (Reuters) -

Hurricane Dorian briefly made landfall on the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Friday, hitting the beach-fringed barrier islands with powerful winds and battering waves days after reducing parts of the Bahamas to rubble.

HEALTH-VAPING

Los Angeles County resident dies of lung illness, fifth U.S. death possibly tied to vaping (Reuters) - A Los Angeles County resident has died from a lung illness possibly tied to vaping, bringing the total number of such U.S. deaths to five, health officials said on Friday.

BUSINESS USA-ECONOMY

U.S. hiring cools; wages, hours offer silver lining WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in August, with retail hiring declining for a seventh straight month, but strong wage gains should support consumer spending and keep the economy expanding moderately amid rising threats from trade tensions.

FACEBOOK-PROBE

U.S. states launch antitrust probes of tech companies, focus on Facebook, Google

(Reuters) - Two groups of U.S. state attorneys general on Friday announced separate antitrust probes of large tech companies such as Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Facebook (FB.O).

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO-JUST-MERCY

Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx take on wrongful convictions, racism in 'Just Mercy'

TORONTO

Michael B. Jordan and Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx tackle the subjects of wrongful convictions and racism in 'Just Mercy,' which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-ROGER-WATERS-US-A

Roger Waters rocks Venice Film Festival with 'US + THEM' VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters brought his "US + THEM" concert movie to the Venice Film Festival on Friday, transporting audiences to one of his live performances.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN-NADAL

Nadal battles past Berrettini to reach U.S. Open final NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal moved to the brink of a 19th career Grand Slam title on Friday by beating Matteo Berrettini 7-6(6) 6-4 6-1 to reach the U.S. Open final.

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP MLB roundup: Pollock belts 3 homers in Dodgers' loss

Mauricio Dubon hit a home run and Jeff Samardzija went six solid innings as the visiting San Francisco Giants topped the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS TUNISIA-ELECTION/DEBATE (TV)

Tunisia holds first-ever presidential debates as election looms Tunisian presidential candidates debate each other on live television - a novelty in a country where democracy is still taking root after a 2011 revolution that ended decades of autocratic rule.

7 Sep 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT POLAND-POLITICS/KACZYNSKI (PIX)

Poland's PiS promises older voters more cash ahead of October elections Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party will offer pensioners a regular yearly cash bonus, party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski was quoted as saying on Saturday ahead of next month's parliamentary elections. The party gathers in the eastern city of Lublin on Saturday on its program convention ahead of October 13. elections to lower and upper houses of parliament. Coverage from Warsaw office

7 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT ZIMBABWE-MUGABE/KUTAMA (PIX) (TV)

Mugabe's birthplace mourn death of liberation "icon" Residents in the rural Zimbabwean village of Kutama, where Robert Mugabe was born and raised, mourn the death of the former president who on Friday was declared a national hero.

7 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT ETHIOPIA-POLITICS/

Ethiopia hosts a peace, forgiveness, unity, and peace festival Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, South Sudan's Salva Kiir and Rwanda's Paul Kagame are due to attend. Details of the festival to be announced later.

8 Sep MEXICO-BUDGET/ (PIX)

Mexico due to present 2020 budget Mexico is due to present its 2020 draft budget to Congress for what the president says will be another austere spending plan with no new taxes or tax increases.

8 Sep GAY-PRIDE/BOSNIA (PIX) (TV)

Sarajevo hosts its first Gay Pride march amidst security concerns LGBT community in Bosnia hosts the first Gay Pride march in capital Sarajevo despite warnings about security risks from conservative Muslim-dominated parties.

8 Sep DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-DORIAN/EVACUEES (PIX) First evacuees fleeing Dorian's Bahamas devastation arrive in Florida port

The first ferry departing the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian rampaged across the islands arrives in West Palm Beach on Saturday, potentially bringing the first evacuees fleeing the devastation to the United States. 7 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

STORM-DORIAN/ Devastated Bahamas treats its wounded, digs out debris left by Hurricane Dorian

Rescue workers in the northern Bahamas continue recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian plowed through the archipelago as one of the most powerful Caribbean storms on record, leaving death and destruction in its wake. 8 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS GREECE-PM/POLICY SPEECH (PIX) (TV)

Greek Prime Minister gives the keynote speech on economy Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will outline his economic policies in an annual keynote speech in the northern city of Thessaloniki, at the annual international trade fair. Labour unions plan a demonstration around the same time outside to express their demands, grievances for workers.

7 Sep 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT GREECE-PM/POLICY-PRESSER

Greek PM press briefing on planned policies Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will brief journalists at the annual International Trade Fair of Thessaloniki over his planned policies

8 Sep ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/AWARDS (PIX) (TV) Golden and Silver Lion Awards handed out in Venice

The winners of the 76th Venice Film Festival are revealed during a glitzy awards ceremony. 7 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO/MISTER ROGERS (PIX) (TV) World premiere of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," the tale of beloved late American children's TV star Mister Rogers, gets its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, starring Tom Hanks 7 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO/HUSTLERS (TV) Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo premiere "Hustlers" at Toronto

International Film Festival. "Hustlers," starring Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and Cardi B, premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival.

7 Sep 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - U.S. Open

Serena Williams plays Bianca Andreescu in the women's U.S. Open final. Meghan Markle will be present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as Williams attempts to equal Margaret Court's grand slam record at the fourth time of asking. 7 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

Also Read: Zimbabweans mourn founding father Mugabe but confused about burial

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)