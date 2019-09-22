'Howdy Modi!': Trump hints he might visit India for NBA next month

President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted that he might visit India next month to witness India's first NBA game. Trump while addressing the 'Howdy Modi!' event said, "Very soon India will have to access to another world-class American product - NBA basketball. Wow, sounds good. Next week thousands in Mumbai will watch the first ever NBA game in India..am I invited Mr. Prime Minister? I may come, be careful I may come."

National Basketball Association (NBA) India on September 12 announced that the first-ever NBA game in the country will be organised in October in Mumbai. The NBA India Games 2019 will feature the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers who will play two pre-season games on October 4 and 5 at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

This will mark the first games that teams from a North American sports league will play in India. Trump made the remarks at NRG Stadium which is hosting the first of its kind event is being held in honour of Modi, who is currently on a week-long official trip to the United States to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other official engagements. (ANI)

Also Read: JobsForHer Organised Their Flagship Event 'HerRising' to Increase Women Participation and Advancement in Indian Workplaces

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)