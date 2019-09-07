JobsForHer Organised Their Flagship Event 'HerRising' to Increase Women Participation and Advancement in Indian Workplaces

As a part of their mission and vision, JobsForHer conducted the third edition of its flagship event 'HerRising' - India's largest conference and career fair for women. The event saw widespread participation from over 3,000 women who were there to meet and network with a variety of corporates, speakers, mentors, influencers, as well as career experts.

"In India, the female labour force participation has had a decadal fall from 36.7 per cent in 2005 to 26 per cent in 2018, with 95% (195 million) women employed in the unorganised sector or in unpaid work," according to a Deloitte report. Women's contribution to India's GDP is currently just 18%, one of the world's lowest. In order to fix this national crisis, JobsForHer, an online connecting portal that enables women to accelerate their careers, is pioneering the actions required to increase women's participation and advancement in the Indian workplace.

The programs of the 'HerRising' event ranged from panel discussions to workshops and mentoring sessions as well as corporates offering career opportunities and guidance to women professionals, women were inspired and mentored to start, restart and rise in their career journeys.

HerRising is sponsored by megacorps like Biocon, Great Learning, Akamai and Amadeus. The career fair saw participation from industry giants like Airbus, Canara HSBC, Capgemini, Citi, Cargill, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, JDA, NextGen, and Northern Trust, amongst many others - all committed to hiring more women.

Commenting on the conference, Neha Bagaria, Founder & CEO,JobsForHer said, "HerRising is our flagship event for women looking to start, restart or rise in their careers. Our aim was to offer women everything they required in their career trajectories under one roof on one day - jobs, mentors, inspiration, reskilling opportunities and, of course, a platform for networking.

This year Profile+ was launched by JobsForHer, which enables women to define their skills based on their life experiences in addition to their work experience. JobsForHer also launched the HerRising Awards to showcase India's most inspiring women in the workplace, who exemplify innovation, mentorship, professionalism, empowerment, and leadership.

It was exhilarating to see the women who attended make the most of the opportunities we had put together at the event and leave with their confidence elevated and aspirations fulfilled."

Several large and small companies set up booths at the career fair, as participating in HerRising was a way for companies to not only recruit but also reskill, inspire and mentor women.

HerRising also offered women the necessary tools, mentorship resources and coaching designed to strengthen and advance their career trajectories.

At the Facebook Live sessions, companies spoke about their commitment to take concrete steps toward building a more gender-diverse workplace, as a means of improving corporate performance, driving growth and enhancing employee engagement.

At the HerRising Awards, which got people across India and the globe voting till the nth hour, women across industries and skill-sets ascended the stage to accept recognition for their work.

These awards were thoughtfully curated to recognize the amazing achievements of these women. The HerRising Awards showcased these women to the world for their abilities, their achievements, their aspirations, and their efforts.

Women like:

Simi Choudhury (AVP-Talent Management, Development, D&I, and Social Impact, at Sutherland Global)

(AVP-Talent Management, Development, D&I, and Social Impact, at Sutherland Global) Tina Vinod (Head-D&I, at Thoughtworks)

(Head-D&I, at Thoughtworks) Anupama Subramanian (Executive Director-HR, Risk and Marketing & Communication, at Wills Towers Watson)

(Executive Director-HR, Risk and Marketing & Communication, at Wills Towers Watson) Konika Chadha (Head of Professional Search-India, at Korn Ferry)

(Head of Professional Search-India, at Korn Ferry) Aindrila Basu Roy (Senior Manager, at Cushman & Wakefield), and

Harini Thammaiah (Engineering Program Manager, at PayPal)

Won awards for being achievers as:

Women in D&I

Women in Human Resources

Women in Sales/Customer Service, and

Women Returnees,

from an equally diverse list of categories in the spotlight for the first time at a career-focused conference.

These women were the first to showcase their skills on Profile+ by JobsForHer, where they flaunted their life experience alongside their work experience, instead of trying to hide the fact that they are also wives, mothers, and caregivers. Women like Aindrila, a Senior Manager at Cushman & Wakefield, based in Kolkata, adept at Marketing, Communication and Leadership Skills.

In her Profile+ on JobsForHer, she is also a mother of an 11-year old, an experience that she says taught her time-management, multi-tasking and patience. She also spent 3 years in Denmark, which forced her out of her comfort zone and prepared her for dealing with the unexpected.

By working towards family-friendly workplaces, part-time and flexible work arrangements, and recognizing the accomplishments that women like this bring to the workplace, companies, in association with JobsForHer intend to attract, develop and retain this fantastic talent pool of the other half of the population.

About JobsForHer:

JobsForHer is an online connecting portal to accelerate women's careers by enabling them to Start, Restart, and Rise in their careers. Our vision is to enable women to achieve their full potential by connecting them with jobs, reskilling, mentorship, community and inspiration.

For more information, log on to: www.jobsforher.com

Media Contact :

Schonali Rebello

schonali@jobsforher.com

+91-9900097726

Brand Custodian & PR, JobsForHer

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926076/JobsForHer_Logo.jpg