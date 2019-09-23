International Development News
Development News Edition
Reuters Athens
Updated: 23-09-2019 12:46 IST
Travel firm Thomas Cook's collapse strands about 50,000 in Greece-Greek govt official

Image Credit: Twitter (@SkyNews)

About 50,000 tourists are stranded in Greece, mainly on islands, as a result of British travel firm Thomas Cook's collapse, a Greek tourism ministry official told Reuters on Monday. The tourists, mainly British, were vacationing in the islands of Zakynthos, Kos, Corfu, Skiathos, and Crete, the official said.

"The top priority now is to get them back home," the official said, declining to be named. Thomas Cook, one of Britain's oldest companies, ran hotels, resorts, and airlines for 19 million people a year in 16 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Greece
