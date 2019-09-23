International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Seven children killed in Nairobi classroom collapse: medics

PTI Nairobi
Updated: 23-09-2019 13:15 IST
Seven children killed in Nairobi classroom collapse: medics

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seven children died and others were injured when their classroom collapsed on Monday morning in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, medics said. "Seven pupils dead, several injured after a classroom collapsed at Previous Talent Academy in Dagoretti," St John Ambulance -- whose rescuers were involved in the search and rescue -- wrote on Twitter.

Hundreds of angry residents of Dagoretti -- a poor area where many live in makeshift houses -- swarmed around the site where rescuers picked through the rubble of the classroom. "Seven have lost their lives, it is very unfortunate," area police chief George Seda.

"We have others in the hospital."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Kenya
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019