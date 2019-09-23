International Development News
Development News Edition
46 flights operated by Thomas Cook in Spain cancelled - Airport operator AENA

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 23-09-2019 14:20 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spain's airport operator Aena said on Monday 46 flights operated by collapsed British travel group Thomas Cook have been canceled. Half of the flights had Spanish airports as their destination, whereas the rest were due to take off from Spain, a spokeswoman for AENA said.

Thomas Cook collapsed on Monday, stranding more than half a million holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

COUNTRY : Spain
