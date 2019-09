Condor, the German airline subsidiary of collapsed travel company Thomas Cook said on Monday there were 240,000 people booked on its flights awaiting a return home.

Separately, the airline said its flights were still operating as usual but that it would not carry Thomas Cook customers booked for Monday or Tuesday.

