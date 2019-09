Thomas Cook operator Blue Sky Group said on Monday that 25,000 reservations in Egypt booked up to April 2020 had been canceled.

Blue Sky currently has 1,600 tourists in Egypt's Hugharda resort, CEO Hossam El-Shaar said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Also Read UK power grid, train systems need review after August blackout - grid operator

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)