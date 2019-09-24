International Development News
PTI London
Updated: 24-09-2019 13:47 IST
UK Supreme Court to rule on Johnson's shutdown of Parliament

Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Supreme Court plans to give its verdict Tuesday on the legality of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's five-week suspension of Parliament. The case marks a historic confrontation between the prime minister, the courts, and Parliament over their rights and responsibilities.

Johnson has refused to say whether he will resign if he is found to have broken the law or will seek to shut down Parliament again. Britain's highest court says it will announce the decision at 10:30 am (0930GMT) after holding three days of hearings last week before 11 judges.

The court is deciding whether Johnson acted improperly by shutting down Parliament this month for five weeks before Britain's October 31 Brexit deadline when the country is scheduled to leave the European Union.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
