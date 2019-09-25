Climate activists glue themselves to British government building

Environment activists glued themselves to a British government building on Wednesday, warning that public health was being endangered by climate and ecological breakdown. Extinction Rebellion wants non-violent civil disobedience to force governments to cut carbon emissions and avert a climate crisis it says will bring starvation and social collapse.

"Climate and ecological breakdown pose one of the greatest threats to public health the world has ever faced," said Chris Newman, a doctor who glued himself to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. "Non-violent peaceful protests like today are essential public health interventions for getting the government to take immediate action," Newman said.

Extinction Rebellion activists disrupted London with 11 days of protests in April that it cast as the biggest act of civil disobedience in recent British history. Iconic locations were blocked, the Shell petroleum building defaced, trains stopped and Goldman Sachs targeted.

Also Read: Extinction Rebellion plan London "shutdown" from Oct. 7

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)