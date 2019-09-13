International Development News
Development News Edition
Extinction Rebellion plan London "shutdown" from Oct. 7

Reuters London
Updated: 13-09-2019 16:09 IST
Extinction Rebellion plan London "shutdown" from Oct. 7

Image Credit: Flickr

Climate change activists Extinction Rebellion said on Friday the group would hold demonstrations in London from Oct. 7, with the aim of shutting down major roads near Britain's parliament in Westminster.

"(Extinction Rebellion) will shut down London from 7 October to force their government to #ActNow on the climate and ecological emergency," the group said in a tweet, adding that groups across the world will gather in key cities to rebel.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
