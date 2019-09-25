Nepal Police arrests mastermind of bomb blast on outskirts of Kathmandu

Nepal Police on Wednesday arrested the mastermind of a powerful explosion carried out by Maoists on the outskirts of Kathmandu that killed one person and left two others injured. The man has been identified as Hitman alias Navin Bishwakarma. He was arrested from Mahalaxmi Municipality area of Lalitpur district, police said.

On February 23, a bomb blast occurred outside the headquarters of Ncell, a telecom company mostly owned by Malaysia-based Axiata Group Berhad, at Nakku in Lalitpur, located in the south-central part of Kathmandu. A 49-year-old man was killed, while two others were injured in the incident triggered by the outlawed red rebel outfit, CPN-Maoist Biplav.

According to police, Biswakarma was also involved in the bomb blast at the house of the then Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhi Prasad Yadav in Lalitpur in April 2018.

