Come invest in India, If there is any gap I will personally act as bridge: Modi to business leaders in New York

Making a strong pitch for US industry to come and invest in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) said he will act as a bridge to fill any gaps in the path of making India an ideal destination for investors. Speaking at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum here, Modi highlighted the progress made by India over the last five years and pointed out that Foreign Direct Investment came into the country in big numbers during the time due to the steps taken by his government.

"In the past five years, India has had 286 billion in FDI. This is the half of India's total FDI inflow in the past 20 years," the Prime Minister said while speaking at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum. "Your prudent method and our pragmatic mind can write new stories in management. Your rational ways and our human values can show the path which the world is looking for. And if there is any gap anywhere, I will personally act as a bridge," PM told the gathering here.

The Prime Minister said that India grabbed the top position in Asia in terms of investment in Bloomberg's Nation Brand Tracker-2018 survey. "In seven out of 10 indicators, Currency stability, High-quality products, Anti-corruption, Low cost of production, Strategic location and respect for IPR, India was on top. Even on other indicators, it fared high rankings," the Prime Minister said.

"Your desires and dreams match perfectly. Your technology and our talent can change the world. Your scale and our skills can speed up global economic growth," said the Prime Minister. Reiterating that his government is committed to making India a 5 trillion dollar economy, the Prime Minister said, "India has now set the goal to make the country a 5 trillion dollar economy. To achieve this big target, we have capability, courage as well as the conditions."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Mayor of New York City, Michael R Bloomberg ahead of his address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum on Wednesday. Bloomberg is one of the founders, CEO, and owner of Bloomberg LP, global financial services, software, and mass media company that bears his name. He served as the 108th Mayor of New York City, holding office for three consecutive terms.

After the Bloomberg summit, Prime Minister Modi will take part in an investment round table which will see the participation of more than 40 major US companies. (ANI)

