Beijing slams US sanctions on Chinese firms over Iran oil

Beijing voiced "strong dissatisfaction" on Thursday after the United States hit Chinese companies with sanctions for buying Iranian oil.

"Despite the legitimate rights and interests of all parties, the United States wielded a wanton stick of sanctions, which is a gross violation of the basic norms of international relations," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

