McDonald's to test new Beyond Meat P.L.T. from Monday

Reuters Ontario
Updated: 26-09-2019 15:42 IST
McDonald's Corp will test a new plant-based burger using Beyond Meat's patties in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario starting Monday, it said on Thursday, ending speculation about which plant-based burger company the U.S. chain would partner with.

The McDonald's vegan burger will be called a P.L.T., standing for plant, lettuce and tomato, a play on the popular bacon, lettuce and tomato or BLT sandwich.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

