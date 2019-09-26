International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Khamenei says Iran should give up hope of European help against U.S. sanctions

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 26-09-2019 16:37 IST
Khamenei says Iran should give up hope of European help against U.S. sanctions

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday European countries were unlikely to help Iran against U.S. sanctions and Tehran "should give up all hope" in that regard, according to his official website.

"Despite their promises, the Europeans have practically adhered to America's sanctions and have not taken any action and are unlikely to do anything for the Islamic Republic in the future. So one should give up all hope on Europeans," Khamenei was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019