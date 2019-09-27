International Development News
PTI Wellington
Updated: 27-09-2019 09:28 IST
Thousands in New Zealand join 2nd wave of climate protests

(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Tens of thousands of people in New Zealand marched as part of the second wave of worldwide protests demanding swift action on climate change. The protests were inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who spoke to world leaders this week at a United Nations summit in New York.

A march on Friday to the Parliament in New Zealand's capital Wellington was one of the largest protests ever held there and organizers needed to change their security plans to accommodate the crowd. Millions of people took part in the so-called global climate strike last Friday, which was timed to coincide with the UN meeting.

New Zealand and a number of other countries focused their protest efforts on the second wave. Thunberg planned to attend a protest in Montreal.

COUNTRY : New Zealand
