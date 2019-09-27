REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL MIDEAST-IRAN-TANKER-EXIT

British tanker leaves Iranian port after July seizure The British-flagged Stena Impero tanker left Iran's Bandar Abbas port on Friday and was heading for Dubai so the crew could be repatriated, the owner said, after the ship was detained in July by Iranian forces during a row with Britain.

JAPAN-DEFENCE-AEGIS-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: As North Korea expands arsenal, Japan's missile defense shield faces unforeseen costs - sources

Additional tests may add at least $500 million to Japan's price tag for two U.S.-built ballistic missile interceptor stations that could struggle to shoot down the latest North Korean missile types, four government and defense sources said.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER

Democrats appeal for more witnesses to come forward about Trump-Ukraine matter

Democrats are urging people who might have more information about President Donald Trump's effort to persuade Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden to come forward as Trump struggles to contain the fallout from the scandal.

USA-IMMIGRATION

Trump administration plans to slash number of refugees for U.S. resettlement The Trump administration said on Thursday it plans to allow only 18,000 refugees to resettle in the United States in the 2020 fiscal year, the lowest number in the history of the modern refugee program.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA

China's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products China's top diplomat said on Thursday that China was willing to buy more U.S. products, and said trade talks would yield results if both sides "take more enthusiastic measures" to show goodwill and reduce "pessimistic language" in their trade dispute.

USA-AUTOS-LABOR GM reverses, will pay for striking union workers' health insurance; major issues remain

General Motors Co said on Thursday it will pay for the health insurance of its striking hourly workers, reversing a decision to push the costs onto the United Auto Workers union as officials on both sides said major issues remain to be resolved.

ENTERTAINMENT

NFL-SUPER-BOWL-JENNIFER-LOPEZ Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform together during the widely watched U.S. Super Bowl halftime show in February, the singers and broadcaster Fox Sports said on Thursday.

DISNEY-STAR-WARS-PRODUCT-LAUNCH

Disney unveils 'Star Wars' merchandise at Britain's Pinewood Studios Actors from the "Star Wars" franchise headlined a global livestreamed event at Britain's famed Pinewood Studios on Thursday to unveil new Walt Disney Co merchandise tied to the latest movie instalment and series spin-offs.

SPORTS GOLF-SAFEWAY

Scott grabs one-shot clubhouse lead at Silverado Australian Adam Scott birdied two of his final three holes and grabbed a share of the lead with American Andrew Landry in the first round of the Safeway Open in Napa, California, on Thursday.

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/NEYMAR Neymar and Barca meet again, this time in court

Barcelona spent much of the summer trying to bring Neymar back to the club two years after he left to join Paris St Germain but on Friday the Brazilian will come up against his old club in the courtroom to settle a bitter legal dispute.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CLIMATE-CHANGE/STRIKE-NETHERLANDS (PIX) (TV)

Thousands expected to join global warming protest in The Hague Schoolchildren, students and other activists will walk in a protest march through The Hague to call for action against climate change, joining a range of protests held worldwide throughout the week.

27 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX)

UN envoy addresses media after assessing Zimbabwe conditions for peaceful assembly UN special rapporteur on peaceful assembly and association, Clément Nyaletsossi Voule to brief media after a 10-day mission to Zimbabwe where the government last month banned opposition protests over the state of the economy.

27 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/WARREN

Democratic presidential candidate Warren to announce new policy Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, whose ascendant presidential campaign has been fueled in part by her dizzying array of policy proposals, will release another one on Friday.

27 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/UN (TV)

Venezuela's opposition gives a press conference as U.N. meeting comes to a close The delegation representing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido gives a summary of its week at the United Nations General Assembly, as it tried to mobilize the international community to increase pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

27 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT RUSSIA-UN/ (TV)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to give news conference Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to give a news conference

27 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT ZIMBABWE-MUGABE/ (PIX) (TV)

Zimbabwe's Mugabe set to be buried in home village Zimbabwe's longtime ruler Robert Mugabe will be buried in his home village after the government relented to the family's wish for a private burial three weeks after his death.

28 Sep AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Afghanistan holds presidential election Afghanistan holds an election to choose a new president.

28 Sep ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

SWISS-EQUATORIAL/CARS (PIX) Preview of cars seized from E. Guinea ruler's son ahead auction

Some 25 luxury cars belonging to Teodoro Obiang, the son of Equatorial Guinea's President, to be auctioned after a deal ending a money-laundering inquiry announced in February by the Geneva prosecutor. 27 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

FASHION-PARIS/ISSEY MIYAKE (PIX) (TV) Issey Miyake show in Paris ready-to-wear fashion week

Issey Miyake presents its latest ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2020 at Paris Fashion Week. 27 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS ECB-POLICY/LANE

ECB chief economist Lane interview ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York

27 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on economic outlook Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Shadow Open Market Committee Fall 2019 Meeting, in New York.

27 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-CONFERENCE (PIX) Turkish main opposition party holds conference regarding Syria

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) holds a conference regarding Syria. 28 Sep

ODDLY ENOUGH CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/FLAG BOY (PIX) (TV)

A Chinese boy's love affair with the national flag "It is like brushing my teeth every day": a Chinese boy's obsession with raising the national flag

28 Sep SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CANCER/ESMO European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference

The European Society for Medical Oncology, ESMO, holds its annual conference at which companies from around the world present some of their most important data on new cancer treatments. 28 Sep

Also Read: Indian Americans in Los Angeles raise funds for Joe Biden

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)