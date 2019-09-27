Pak PM says India a booming market, hence world ignoring Kashmir

Failing to internationalise the Kashmir issue, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday blamed the world community for overlooking the matter because of prospects in India's booming market of 1.2 billion strong people. "The world has not done anything (on the Kashmir issue) because India has a huge market (of) 1.2 billion people. Sadly, the material prevails over humans," Khan said during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session here. "But this has serious consequences, and I repeat that is why I am here."

Similar remarks were made by Khan at a presser on Wednesday, where he said that he was "disappointed" with the world community over its response on the Kashmir issue. Pakistan has been repeatedly snubbed by the international community on several platforms after it cried foul over India's abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, with many countries backing New Delhi on the matter.

India has maintained that the move is an internal matter of the country - a stance which has been supported by several countries, including the SAARC nations. Continuing his vile rhetorics on Friday, Khan said that there would be "bloodbath" in Kashmir once the curfew is lifted.

"There are 900,000 troops there, they haven't come to, as Narendra Modi says -- for the prosperity of Kashmir... These 900,000 troops, what are they going to do? When they come out? There will be a bloodbath," he said. (ANI)

