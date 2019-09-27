PM Modi meets Mauritius President on UNGA sidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mauritius President Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday. "It is a great pride to see Prime Minister @narendramodi alongside the President of the Republic of Mauritius! ," Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said in a tweet posting a picture of the two leaders meeting.

Both Modi and Vyapoory delivered their speeches at the UNGA earlier in the day. Modi also met his counterparts from Greece, Bhutan and Bangladesh -- Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Lotay Tshering and Sheikh Hasina -- after his UNGA address.

Modi, in his address at the UNGA, spoke for around 17 minutes, where he touched upon a number of issues including climate change, development and terrorism. It was the Prime Minister's second address at the global body and his first after assuming power for a second term. Modi is scheduled to depart from New York to India later in the day after wrapping up his engagements, capping off his hectic week-long visit in the US. (ANI)

