PM Modi's impactful address at UNGA enhances India's stature globally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), detailing outlines to build an inclusive, assertive and accountable world, has not only made a global impact but has also enhanced India's stature on the world stage. In the UN, Modi spoke about protecting climate, fighting terrorism, and maintaining global peace. He said that terrorism is one of the greatest challenges for humanity and called upon the world leaders to unite against it for the sake of humanity.

Modi shared the message of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' from the dais as he spoke about India's culture. The Prime Minister went on to quote a 3,000-year-old Tamil poem to say inclusivity is India's strength and tradition. He called on the world to unite in the battle against terrorism and said that terrorism hurts the principles on which the United Nations was formed. For the sake of humanity, the entire world needs to unite to fight terrorism, he said.

As the Prime Minister finished speaking, he was surrounded by the people complimenting him for his historic speech. Even the world leaders including PM of Greece, President of Mauritius and PM of Singapore were impressed by Prime Minister Modi's address and his remarks when they met him backstage. Prime Minister Modi received congratulatory messages and selfie requests soon after he delivered his speech at the UNGA. Those who were able to witness Prime Minister Modi's speech at the UN personally conveyed their good wishes to him.

PM Modi also refused to get into 'you versus me' debate on Kashmir. He was clear that there will be no compromise on Kashmir and that being a global forum like the UN, his speech should focus on the positive development trajectory of India and 130 crore Indians. After his remarks, Modi emerged as a leader of tall stature while Khan looked petty as he was seen using the platform to threaten India. He invoked the phrases such as "pogrom", "bloodbath", "racial superiority", "pick up the gun" and "fight to the end".

In an hour-long rant at the UNGA session, Imran Khan repeated his war rhetoric, saying that Pakistan will fight if a conventional war starts with India. Modi spoke for around 17 minutes, well within the allotted time-limit of between 15 and 20 minutes, for a world leader to address the global body.

On the other hand, Khan exceeded beyond the time limit, going on to speak for more than half-an-hour with the red light constantly blinking. Moreover, Khan's speech came as a tight slap on the face of Congress. He referred to a former Congress Minister coining the term 'Hindu Terror'.

Congress, in a desperate bid to counter Modi over Article 370, made several comments, which were used by Khan to peddle his false claims. Khan once again quoted the Congress party to peddle his anti-India rhetoric in his UNGA address.

"The previous Congress Home Minister gave a statement that in the RSS camps, terrorists are being trained," Khan said at the world body, which was deliberating on climate change and inclusion in its 74th session. Khan continued his vile narrative against India over New Delhi's move to revoke Article 370. However, this was not the first time that Khan has quoted the Indian political party while launching an attack on New Delhi.

At this UNGA session, India remained a strong presence. India took the lead in the discourse on climate change, a global healthcare and combating terrorism. During his trip to the US, Modi put his weight behind a host of issues including diplomatic relations, trade war, economic disparity, terrorism, and other pertinent issues. He held a series of talks with the businessmen, diplomats, and world leaders.

Modi's seven-day tour was kicked off with the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' event at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, where he was joined by US President Donald Trump. Both leaders addressed a 50,000-strong crowd of the Indian diaspora. In Houston, Modi also met the CEOs of the energy sector. Tellurian and Petronet signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for up to five million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through equity investment in Driftwood.

Modi's first address in New York came at the Climate Action Summit on the sidelines of the UNGA. He also met Trump for the second time in two days. Modi also met 42 top American business leaders in New York on the sidelines of the UNGA session in a bid to boost commercial linkages between India and the US.

India's event on 'Gandhi 150' witnessed participation by Heads of State or Government from Singapore, Bhutan, New Zealand, Jamaica, and Bangladesh. On September 25, Prime Minister Modi, for the first time, met leaders from Pacific Island nations in New York in a plurilateral format. He demonstrated India's commitment to advancing its development priorities.

Bringing honour to the country, Modi was also conferred with the 'Global Goalkeeper Award' for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by his government. The award from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was presented to him by Bill Gates in New York. At Bloomberg Global Business Forum on September 25, PM Modi made a major push for foreign investment in India. His speech conveyed the message to global investors that they can come to India irrespective of their areas of interest. (ANI)

