Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN16 LD PM PM concludes US visit, thanks Trump and Americans for exceptional hospitality

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his US visit, thanking the American people for the "exceptional welcome, warmth and hospitality" and expressed confidence that the diverse range of programmes he attended during the stay will greatly benefit India and its development trajectory.

FGN8 UNGA-INDIA-IMRAN-REAX India responds to Khan's UN speech: Indian citizens do not need anyone to speak on their behalf

United Nations: Strongly hitting back at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's rant at the UN General Assembly, India has said its citizens do not need anyone else to speak on their behalf and "least of all those who have built an industry of terrorism from the ideology of hate." By Yoshita Singh

FGN21 UN-CHINA-LD KASHMIR China raises Kashmir issue at UN, India reiterates it is "internal matter"

United Nations/New Delhi: Raising the Kashmir issue at the UN, China has told the General Assembly that the "dispute" should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and the bilateral agreement. By Yoshita Singh

FGN18 US-IMRAN-INDIA Intn'l community will take note of situation in Kashmir: Pak PM Imran

Washington: While conceding that he has not received much traction for his shrill campaign on Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he is confident that ultimately the international community will take note of the situation in the Valley.By Lalit K Jha

FGN13 US-SIKH-3RDLD SHOT DEAD Indian-American Sikh police officer killed in "ambush-style" attack in US

Houston: A trailblazing Indian-American Sikh police officer, who made national headlines when he was allowed to grow a beard and wear a turban on the job, has been shot and killed in an "ambush-style" attack in a "ruthless, cold-blooded way" in the US State of Texas, a senior official said on Saturday. By Seema Hakhu Kachru

FGN15 PM-LD BHUTAN PM Modi reviews bilateral ties with Bhutanese counterpart

United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering have reviewed the bilateral relations and cooperation in sectors like hydropower, people-to-people ties and recent initiatives taken in areas like space, digital connectivity, financial sector and tertiary education.By Yoshita Singh

FGN14 PM-LD BANGLADESH Modi, Hasina reiterate zero tolerance for terrorism during bilateral meeting

United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and violent extremism, and agreed that a strong security partnership has built trust and mutual confidence between the two neighbours. By Yoshita Singh RUP

