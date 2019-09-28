6 killed in shooting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Six people were killed and four others injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a moving passenger van in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, police said. The gunmen targeted the coach in Zargari area of Hangu district. The bodies and injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Hangu.

The police said the incident seems to be the result of an old enmity. Investigation is underway, the police told. (PTI) IND IND

