International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

6 killed in shooting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI Peshawar
Updated: 28-09-2019 17:11 IST
6 killed in shooting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Six people were killed and four others injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a moving passenger van in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, police said. The gunmen targeted the coach in Zargari area of Hangu district. The bodies and injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Hangu.

The police said the incident seems to be the result of an old enmity. Investigation is underway, the police told. (PTI) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Pakistan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019